Fayemi Disowns Presidential Posters, Warns Appointees against Distraction

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has denied the poster published on social media indicating his interest in the 2023 presidential race.

The Chairman of Ikere Local Government Area, Mr. Femi Ayodele, yesterday published the poster with presidential-ambition bearing Fayemi’s portrait on social media to clear the air and confirmed his loyalty to the governor.

Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said he was not oblivious of the distraction such action will cause the government, denying ever authorising such action.

Debunking the claim, Fayemi said: “The attention of the state governor has been drawn to news reports of a campaign poster being purportedly circulated on social media by the Chairman of Ikere Local Government Area, Mr. Femi Ayodele.

“Ayodele is reported to be canvassing support for Fayemi for the 2023 presidential election with the poster which was designed with the logo of the All Progressives Congress

(APC).

“However, mindful of the possible interpretation such an unauthorised act could be given by well-meaning members of the public, we consider it important to state as follows: ‘Fayemi does not have any knowledge of the campaign poster neither did he authorise Ayodele or any person or group of persons to start a campaign on his behalf’.

“As a matter of fact, Ayodele does not and cannot speak for the governor on any matter, be it policy, administrative or political.

“The governor has reiterated that he has a four-year mandate as the governor of Ekiti State, and he is focused on actualising his promises to the people of the state through pragmatic leadership and systemic implementation of his administration’s five pillars of development.

“This also serves as a note of caution to political appointees, government functionaries, political associates and groups to operate within the ambit of decency and steer clear of actions that are capable of distracting the government, the party and the governor.”