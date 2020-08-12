Buhari to Inaugurate NCDMB Headquarters

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow inaugurate the newly completed 17-storey headquarters building of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), located in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. A statement from the company said the president would perform the ceremony virtually after undertaking a virtual tour of the Nigerian Content edifice, together with other accompanying facilities Among others, the office has a 1000-seater capacity auditorium, four-level car park and 10 megawatts gas-fired Independent Power Plant at nearby Elebele.

The power plant, the company said, was constructed in partnership with the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and will provide uninterrupted electricity to the NCDMB structures, the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park being developed by the board at Emeyal 1 Bayelsa State and select structures in the state.

Providing details of the event, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote explained that a part of the event would be held in Yenagoa.

He indicated that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, would lead the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari and the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri to participate in the event on site.

He also hinted that most of the invited dignitaries would be given the opportunity to join the president via the zoom virtual meeting platform where they would witness the commissioning of the buildings.