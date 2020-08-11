Military Arrests Eight Suspects over Southern Kaduna Killings

John Shiklam in Kaduna and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Troops of military Special Task Force, code-named Operation Safe Haven, in charge of maintaining peace in Plateau State and Southern Kaduna area, yesterday said it has arrested eight suspects in connection with the killings in Southern Kaduna.

The Commander of Sector 7 of the Task Force, Colonel David Nwankonobi disclosed this while addressing journalists at the Kafanchan headquarters of the sector .

He said the suspects were arrested with various weapons, adding that during their rescue operation, the troops also discovered the corpse of one of the members of the militia said to have carried out the last attack in the communities.

No fewer than 30 persons were reportedly killed between Wednesday and Thursday last week after gunmen attacked some communities in Kataf Local Government Area of the state

The sector commander said, troops of the special task force acting on credible intelligence arrested six of the suspects at Lere LGA of Kaduna State while two others were picked from Chawai, a small community between the boundaries of Kauru and Zang in Kataf council.

He gave the names of those arrested to include: Abubakar Ali, Ali Amadu, Bawa Idi, Umar Dikko, Garba Damina, and Muhammed Ibrahim.

Nwankonobi said, “the suspects had in their possession, one locally fabricated pump action gun, two locally made pistols, machetes and motorcycles.

“In Chawai, community which lies between the fringes of Kauru and Zang on Kataf LGA, one Adamu Joseph alongside William Barnabas were arrested with a locally made action gun, cartridges, mobile phones, and dagger.”

He added that his men were on the trail of those who carried out the last attack, assuring that the perpetrators will be picked up in no distant time.

He also solicited the support and cooperation from members of the public, whom he urged to provide useful tips that could help in pinning down the assailants.