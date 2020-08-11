FG Approves More Evacuation Flights for Stranded Nigerians in US

By Adedayo Akinwale

The federal government has approved the eighth and ninth evacuation flights for stranded Nigerians in the United States.

The Nigerian Consulate in the US, in a statement dated August 10, but issued on Tuesday, said the ninth flight is the final evacuation flight for stranded Nigerians from the US.

The Consulate said the eighth evacuation flight is scheduled to depart George Bush International Airport, Houston, Texas on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 by 16:00hrs and arrive Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 09:00 am.

It stressed that all prospective evacuees duly registered with any of the three Nigerian Missions in the US can purchase their one-way tickets through www.ethiopianairlines.com.

The Consulate said that the air fare for the eighth evacuation flight is $1,500 for Economy class and $3,000 for Business Class for adult/child fare, including all taxes, with the usual percentage reduction for infants under two years.

Meanwhile, the Consulate has also revealed that the ninth and final evacuation flight is scheduled to depart Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey on Thursday, August 20, 2020 by 21:15hrs.

It added that the Ethiopian Airlines Flight No. ET509 will arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Friday, August 21, 2020 by 12:25hrs and then proceed to Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, arriving by 14:50hrs.

The Consulate noted that all prospective evacuees should purchase their one-way tickets through www.ethiopianairlines.com at the cost of $1,250 for Abuja bound passengers and $1,350 for Lagos bound passengers.

It added: “For Economy Class and $2,800 (Abuja) and $2,900 (Lagos). For Business Class for adult/child fare, including all taxes, with the usual percentage reduction for infants under 2yrs.

“All prospective evacuees are to forward a copy of their tickets, with the Name, Tel. No. and Contact Address of their Next of Kin in Nigeria to cgnny@nigeriahouse.com and bnura@nigeriahouse.com.”

It urged all prospective evacuees to present documentary evidence of a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, which must not be older than 14 days and preferably not less than five days on the date of departure and would undergo temperature checks five hours before departure.

The consulate warned that those without the stipulated test result would not be allowed to check in.

It said prospective evacuees are also required to wear masks, use hand sanitizers intermittently during the flight and adhere strictly to all instructions of the relevant authorities on arrival in Nigeria.