Covid-19: Trump’s Aide, Ex-UN Scribe, Moon, Seek Global Repentance, Cooperation

By Ndubuisi Francis

The Spiritual Advisor to President Donald Trump of the United States of America, Pastor Paula White, has described the current world situation occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic as a great trial, admonishing the global community to turn to God for solution and prosperity.

Her call came even as a former Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Dr. Ban Ki Moon, expressed concern over the growing tension between the US and China, particularly since the outbreak of the pandemic.

White, who called for respect for each other and cooperation among the world during an ‘Online Rally of Hope for the Realisation of a Heavenly Unified World of Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity, and Universal Values’, said it was crucial to do so.

Participants from Nigeria and other 149 countries at the event, which was beamed live worldwide from the Cheongshim Peace World Center in South Korea, included, among others, business leaders, the academia and faith communities, serving and former heads of governments, as well as the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Ban Ki Moon.

In her address, President Trump’s spiritual aide said: “You know, God is the author of peace. True peace cannot exist without Him. His Word promises us that He will keep us in perfect peace if we keep our focus on Him. We as the family of God, the church, are called to bring healing to the nations especially during difficult times. We are positioned to be used as we are walking in ‘His peace and confidence’ as his leaders.

“Our current world situation with Covid-19 is a great trial, but if we turn to God, we will overcome and prosper. It is vital that we are respectful and cooperate among all nations. This is crucial. Holy Spirit teaches how to respectfully come in the power of cooperation and agreement to harmonise together to make a symphony about all that we face as humans in our individual nations. May we bear with one another. And make allowances out of love, which comes from You God. We are eager and strive earnestly to guard and keep the harmony and oneness produced by the spirit in the binding power of peace.

“May we commit according to the power of God that works in us to unite in spirit sympathising with one another loving each other as brethren, as family compassionate and courteous, tender-hearted, and humble-minded.

“Thankfully, those are key to bringing heavenly wisdom and insights to the heads of states and elected officials. May Your spirit rest upon Your men and women of God, filling them with the wisdom and understanding. The spirit of counsel and might, the spirit of knowledge to be as the tribe of Issachar which told Israel what to do, having understanding of the times.

“We become peace makers by being in harmony with the Lord. Jesus said blessed are the peacemakers for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Jesus is our peace. We are accountable to God and each other as members of His household.

“God, bring Your people together and forgive us for any intolerance for one another. Lord Jesus came and preached peace to us outsiders and peace to us insiders. He treated us as equals and so made us equals. Through Him, we share the same spirit and have equal access to You Father.”

Citing 2 Chronicles 7:14, White said: “If my people who are called by my name humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and forgive their sins and will heal their land.”

Expressing the belief that God is at work, she prayed for the reunification of South and North Korea “and pray that You move mightily, I pray that You release a miracle, God. And I pray over America, protected as a nation, that all nations will be blessed to achieve peace through cooperation”.

Also in his address, the former UN Scribe, Ki Moon lamented that Covid-19 has indeed become a grave threat to humanity, adding that in the wake of the crisis, the world has seen the intensification of unsettling trends, including the growing tension between the US and China.

Ki Moon said: “I will mention four of them, all of which are interrelated. First is the growing tension between the US and China, which some call a new Cold War. This trend has, and will have global implications, but nowhere more profoundly than here in Asia.

“Second, nationalism and protectionism are on the rise, resulting in countries to shift away from multilateralism and international cooperation. Third, there remains the imminent threat of climate change, undermining health and security of humanity on many fronts. If we fail to unite as one world community, our very existence will be threatened. Fourth, there is a crisis in values, ethics and social capital that underpin good governance and stable societies.”

According to him, the new Cold War in the Covid-19 era, nationalism and protectionism, climate change and the crisis of social capital are the clear manifestations of nature’s stern warning to humanity, adding: “We need to heed this warning, and with foresight and empathy, seek for practical ways to coexist with nature.

“It is my great honour and privilege to share a few words with you on this historic occasion of the ‘Rally of Hope to Support the Heavenly Unified Korea through Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity and Universal Values’.

“Furthermore, I would like to offer heartfelt words of gratitude to Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon for organising this precious gathering. For the past seven years, Dr. Moon has devoted ceaseless efforts to bring together stakeholders from all realms of society to seek innovative ways to build a world of peace and to support peaceful reunification on the Korean Peninsula.

“Her sincere efforts aimed at furthering the cause of peace have led to successful hosting of the World Summit 2020 last February and have given much support for the Declaration at the Asia-Pacific Union. I believe this meaningful gathering will also serve as a platform that lays the foundation for Korea to turn itself into an innovative and inclusive nation as well as an economic peace community on the Korean peninsula, thereby being prepared for the next century,” Ki Moon said.