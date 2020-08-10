PMI Certifies Project Managers

By James Emejo

The Project Management Institute (PMI( Nigeria has awarded its Portfolio Management Professional (PfMP) certification to two Nigerians.

With only about 800 holders of the certification globally, Mr. Taopheek Babayeju and Chigozie Ndekile both staff of iCentra Consulting, became the seventh and eight awardees to be so honoured in the country.

President of PMI Nigeria, Dr. Lambert Ofoegbu, who made the announcement further encouraged more organisations and individuals to improve their project management effectiveness to programme and portfolio levels by contracting persons with PMI certifications.

He said: “Portfolio management is the most effective way to implement strategic initiatives, it bridges the gap between strategy and implementation. Portfolio managers align projects, programmes and operations with strategic objectives, investing resources in the right work to deliver the expected value.”

He said organisations with mature project portfolio management practices complete 35 per cent more of their programmes successfully.

Babayeju, however, told THISDAY that, “Organisations both public and private manage portfolios of multiple projects and programmes in order to achieve their set objectives, unfortunately not all organisations have the capability and capacity to reach optimal performance in terms of delivering on projects, big and small.”

He said: “Nigerian organisations in the private and public sector having certified portfolio management practitioners increases the chance of success and achievement of value by aligning projects with the organisational strategic direction, making the best use of limited resources, and building synergies between projects.”

He added:”For our company, iCentra, the portfolio management certification has positioned us to assist large corporations and group to improve their project, program and portfolio management maturity and further put Nigeria on the map of project management excellence.”