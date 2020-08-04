Kano to Reopen Schools on August 10

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Government monday approved the reopening of schools in the state from August 10, 2020.

The state Commissioner for Education, Mr. Muhammad Sanusi Kiru, announced this at a news conference yesterday.

The school is reopening after three months of being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commissioner also directed all schools principals to make arrangements to receive SS3 boarding students on August 9, while day students are to resume on August 10, 2020.

He said the resumption is only for students in graduating classes who are preparing for examinations.

According to the state government, “All educational establishments are to follow the guidelines for the reopening of schools.’’

Recall that the federal government had on June 29, 2020, announced that pupils and students in graduating classes were free to resume school, while also maintaining the safety measures that had been outlined by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

It was also learnt that the state Ministry of Environment in collaboration with the

Ministry of Education has begun the decontamination and disinfection of schools in preparation for their resumption.