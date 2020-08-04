FirstBank Organises Fintech Summit

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced that the 2020 edition of its annual FinTech Summit is scheduled to hold this Thursday. The event will be virtually held via Zoom Meetings. The 2020 edition of the summit, which is the fourth in its series has the theme: “How Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence will Disrupt FinTech in Nigeria,” and will be discussed by experts, key and leading players, policy influencers and regulatory officials in the Nigerian financial, banking and technological climate.

Chinedu Echeruo, the Founder of HopStop, which was sold to Apple for $1 billion, would be leading the discussion as the keynote speaker alongside other panelists: Director, Payments System Management Department, Musa Itopa Jimoh and Executive Director, Technology & Operations, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS), Aminu Maida.

Representing FirstBank in the panel of discussants are the Group Executive, Technology & Services, Callistus Obetta and Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products, Chuma Ezirim.

Speaking on the event, Deputy Managing Director, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mr. Gbenga Shobo said: “At FirstBank, we have been at the forefront of employing technology in the delivery of financial services in the country exemplified by our various products and services such as FirstMobile, USSD Banking services, FirstMonie Wallet, FirstMonie Agent Banking, FirstAdvance loans provisions.

“The 2020 edition of our fintech summit will build on the successes achieved in the last three editions. We welcome the panelists as we look forward to the shared knowledge which will be integral to deepening the continued growth of banking technology, especially its impact on the Gross Domestic Product of Nigeria and the continent at large,” he added.