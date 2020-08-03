Kenya Airways Resumes International Passenger Flights

By Chinedu Eze

Kenya Airways has announced that it has resumed international passenger services following the easing of movement restrictions as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The East African carrier said the first international flights departed August 1, 2020 to the following international destinations: London, Dubai, Addis Ababa, Kigali, and Lusaka.

Kemya Airways said during the month there would be a gradual increase in the network with flights to Paris, Mumbai and Amsterdam, adding that in Africa, the airline would operate flights to Accra, Dzaoudzi, Freetown, Harare, Kilimanjaro, Lagos, Monrovia, Moroni, Nampula and Zanzibar.

Also based on demand and other factors, resumption of services to other destinations around the globe would occur.

The airline said it also plans to start operations to USA, China and Thailand from October 2020, noting that these destinations require the bulk of the network to open up so as to sustain adequate traffic on the routes.

“Since resuming domestic flights on 15th July 2020, we have been monitoring the adherence to the protocols that we have in place to ensure the health and safety of our customers and staff, and I am pleased that they are being enforced and followed strictly,” said the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Airways, Allan Kilavuka.

“The resumption of our international flights is an important milestone for us. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, we have continued to provide connections for our farmer’s produce to reach international markets, medical supplies to reach our people through our Cargo flights, as well as reuniting families through the repatriation flights we mounted with support from the government of Kenya.

“We look forward to welcoming our guests on board from today onwards as we play our role in kick starting economies, not only for Kenya but also for those countries that we operate to,” he added.

Kenya Airways said some of the safety measures the airline has put in place to ensure the safety of passengers include: the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) by the flight crew and airport workers where necessary, and limited interaction between crew and passengers.

The airline added that it is also providing sanitizer stations and on-board and washing of hands would be encouraged by crew during flights.

“All the aircrafts are fitted with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters. The filters ensure that the quality of air on board is kept clean by constant filtration and replacement with air from outside the aircraft. They also trap particulates such as viruses and bacteria, and as the air flows primarily from the ceiling to the floor, it helps minimize particulates spreading throughout the cabin. The airline will continuously review the protocols in place and update where necessary to ensure the health and safety of all.