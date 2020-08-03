Amapakabo Needs to Move Abia Warriors to Aba to Succeed, Says Egbe

By Ernest Chinwo

Stadium Facility Expert and Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe has congratulated the new manager of Abia Warriors of Umuahia, Imama Amakapabo, even as he charged the management of the club to consider playing their home games at the lush Aba stadium turf next NPFL Season.

Speaking at the weekend, Egbe said that Abia Warriors have made the right decision by signing on Amapakabo but given his playing philosophy, the Umuahia stadium won’t be the best for the team.

“I want to congratulate Imama (Amapakabo) for teaming up with Abia Warriors. It is a good move for both the coach and the club. Imama is a fantastic coach…a coach that believes in putting the ball on the ground and playing fluid football.

“Abia Warriors are also blessed with young and talented players that can execute Imama’s game plans, but my fear is that the playing pitch in Umuahia would be their greatest undoing.

“My candid advice would be for them to move to neighboring Aba and play at the Enyimba Stadium where the players can express themselves. They will get the right support in Aba just like Umuahia,” Egbe further observed.

He stressed that ultimately, the Abia State government should fix the Umuahia stadium turf just like the Enyimba Stadium.

“To the glory of God, Monimichelle constructed the Enyimba Stadium turf which today is one of the best in the country. Gov Okezie Ikpeazu should also upgrade the Umuahia stadium turf…that is the only way Abia Warriors would play good football at home and stop laboring to do well at home,” concludes Egbe.