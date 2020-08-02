Obi Mourns Ayo Fasanmi, Sam Momah

A former governor of Anambra State Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of a leader of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Ayo Fasanmi and a former Minister of Science and Technology, Major General Sam Momah, both of who reportedly died on July 29.

Condoling with the Fasanmi Family, the government and people of Osun State, and the entire Afenifere group, Obi described Pa Fasanmi as a national leader and respected politician, who made landmark achievements in different levels of government.

Obi, the vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the last election, encouraged all those affected by Fasanmi’s death to take solace in his life well lived, while encouraging them to carry on with the good legacies he left behind.

Obi also sympathized with the family, friends and associates of Late Gen. Momah, whom he described as a great author, researcher and former military officer.

Obi said Momah’s intellectual contributions to nation building and military intelligence were worth celebrating even in years to come. He comforted all who mourn Momah’s death, encouraging them to ‘find strength through this storm’.

Obi’s condolence message read in part “Today, I, with other Nigerians, mourn the death of Senator Ayo Fasanmi and Major General Sam Momah, two great men, whose landmark achievements in our country will be remembered for generations to come.

“Late Pa Ayo Fasanmi, was an elder statesman who made enviable footprints in his profession and society in general. His public and political positions at different times in his life were accompanied by laudable contributions to the nation.

“Aside from his contributions to academics, Late Gen. Momah, who recently launched his 13th book, served the country and humanity, as a former military administrator, with many honours and achievements to his name”.

Obi prayed to God to accept their souls in paradise.