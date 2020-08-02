Happy Times are Here Again for Billionaire Sam Iwuajoku

All things have become bright and beautiful for aviation chief and billionaire businessman, Sam Iwuajoku. After about five weeks of suspended operations, the Federal Ministry of Aviation has withdrawn the restrictions on Iwuajoku’s Executive Jets Services Limited. In other words, the airline can begin operations without worrying about sudden intrusions from the apex governing body.

Sam Iwuajoku’s new lease of business life came after Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, lifted the June 15 ban placed on Executive Jets Services Limited. This ban was forced on the airline because it had inadvertently violated the embargo placed on interstate and air travel, and the subsequent closure of airports—following the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In truth, Iwuajoku did not intend to take on the Aviation Ministry all by himself, but was a victim of circumstances that ran beyond his control. Of course, matters might have remained within his control if said matters did not involve the progenitor of a trending movement in Nigeria—Marlianism: invention of Nigeria’s modern-day Karl Marx; the one, the only Naira Marley.

The story goes that one of Iwuajoku’s airplanes was discovered to have made an unapproved journey, flying from Lagos to Abuja. When asked why he had taken such a step and essentially opposed the government’s directive, Iwuajoku stated that he noticed that Babatunde Fashola—the Minister of Works and Housing—was on-board the plane, so…

The fingered Babatunde Fashola immediately repudiated Iwuajoku’s statement, declaring that he didn’t take any flight on the said day and had remained compliant to the edict prohibiting air travel, unlike certain others.

To cut the story short, it was later realised that there was indeed a Babatunde Fashola aboard the offending plane, but not the Minister of Works and Housing—it was the younger brother of Naira Marley, Minister of the ‘Woke and Hustling’. But the damage was already done. Thus, the ban on the operations of Iwuajoku’s Executive Jets Services Limited.

On a side note, because of the embarrassment it brought him (from one side, the Aviation Ministry authorities; from the other, Minister Babatunde Fashola), Sam Iwuajoku reportedly made some unflattering remarks about Naira Marley’s philosophy and fellowship. In response to this, Marley allegedly threatened to have all Marlians stay away from Iwuajoku’s airlines. Now that the ban on Executive Jets has been lifted, one wonders if the threat still holds.

In any case, Sam Iwuajoku is in a better and happier place.