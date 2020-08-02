Attack on Zulum Disturbing!

The convoy of the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Tuesday came under a heavy attack between Baga and Munguno parts of the state. The attack was so heavy that the governor had to be smuggled into a Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad’s armoured personnel carrier while the attack was being repelled.

This came about days after the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, claimed the insecurity in the Northeast part of the country was under control, albeit his assertion had been faulted variously and with data to show that the COAS was merely playing to the gallery only to save his job.

But, particularly worthy of note, is the claim by the governor that the attack was a sabotage by the military – the same military that was meant to secure the place. He was so sure of his facts that he argued that there was no terrorist in Baga, where he was attacked. So, who attacked Zulum?

Politics aside, that’s a major cause for concern, in addition to being a serious indictment on the leadership of the military. Needless to say the current wave of insecurity in the country is the worst since the return to civil rule in 1999.

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, too said recently that often, details of strategic anti-terrorism meetings were always being divulged to the insurgents. That President Muhammadu Buhari has deliberately chosen to keep the failing team is equally curious, despite national plea for a breath of fresh air.