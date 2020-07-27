Kano Pillars Reappoint Ibrahim Musa as Technical Adviser

Kano Pillars FC have reengaged Ibrahim Musa as their Technical Adviser.

The Sai Masu Gida finished the 2019/20 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Season 7th on the log after the league ended abruptly at Match-day 25 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Spokesman of the team, Rilwanu Idris Malikawa said that Ibrahim Musa was reengaged by the Alh. Surajo Shuaibu-led management based on his performances in the past seasons as the technical adviser.

“Alhaji Surajo charged him to to work closely with his assistants, players and the entire staff of the club for a successful 2020/2021 campaign.”

The Chairman further reaffirmed his determination in giving more attention to the welfare of the players by working with all relevant stakeholders in order to move the team to the next level.

Responding shortly after he signed the contractual agreement, Coach Ibrahim Musa pledged to justify the confidence shown in him and his his assistants.