Gunmen Kill Illegal Miner, Injure Five Others in Niger

By Laleye Dipo

Unknown gunmen yesterday morning killed one illegal miner and injured five others in the Tunga area of Minna the Niger State capital.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 4.00a.m. when the miners numbering over 50 embarked on their usual illegal mining business.

An eyewitness gave the name of the deceased as Ayuba, and was said to be 14 years old.

Those injured, according to the eyewitness, have been taken to the Minna General Hospital for treatment.

Villagers say the identities of the gunmen were not known, but explained that the miners have been warned against carrying out their illegal activities which have been affecting farming activities in the area.

It was, however, suggested that the illegal miners could have been ambushed by “some aggrieved farmers.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, when contacted promised to get back to THISDAY but did not.