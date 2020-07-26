Oshiomhole’s Tenable Apology

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, last week, returned to the turf with an apology to the Edo people for ‘foisting’ Governor Godwin Obaseki on them and promised to return the state back to them on September 19, when his choice candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu would be elected governor.

Saying it as it is, Oshiomhole, in the bid to sell Obaseki in 2016, badly damaged Ize-Iyamu, alluding mostly to untruths and mere political concoctions all in the name of campaigning in poetry and appealing to emotions. His campaign theatrics of 2016 are today a major challenge that the APC and its candidate have got to contend with.

But, for how does the electorate have to hang on to lies told by a fellow against another just because he wanted something from them? Even if those lies sold some four years ago, time has shown that nothing to them was true and as such, would not be the basis to assess an otherwise innocent Ize-Iyamu on September 19.

This is why Oshiomhole’s apology seems more acceptable. If there’s any basis for a sincere analysis between Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu, it is the fact that through the windows of time, the things said about Ize-Iyamu in 2016 might be more fitting for Obaseki and vice versa. Above all, let this be an issue-based campaign.