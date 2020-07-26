Leo Stan Ekeh, an Unsung Gender-Equality Advocate

Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman of the Zinox Group, is a shining star in the nation’s business climate. His business drive is worthy of emulation by entrepreneurs and prospects, especially in Nigeria’s inclement business environment.

Without a doubt, the Imo State-born business magnate has represented everything good and progressive in business for many years.

Today, he is easily a reference point in the ICT and e-commerce industry where he is a big player.

However, it is doubtful if many know that the ICT guru is one of the advocates of gender equality.

It was gathered that the billionaire businessman in the past had spoken in defence of women as well as the grudging refusal to empower women with leadership responsibilities.

It will be recalled that sometime in 2014, at a Women in ICT event held at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, he had declared that women would lead the world, not as second-class citizens, but in the management of global resources mainly in the corporate marketplace.

On the occasion, he had reportedly said that women were naturally more structured, trustworthy, less greedy, live longer and more prayerful than men.

These innate qualities, he added, had strategically endowed women with the basic ingredients for leadership.

According to him, “As entrepreneurs, all you need to do is combine these innate qualities with absolute commitment, capacity for innovation, credibility and sound digital knowledge and very soon, the male folk will be struggling to keep pace with the women in the industry.’’

Also in 2018, he had preached the gospel of women empowerment to the packed audience at the Landmark Centre, Oniru, Victoria Island.

Listening to him make such statements, many had concluded that he was only playing to the gallery.

But Society Watch gathered that, at Technology Distributions Ltd. (TD Africa), which incidentally is arguably the biggest company in the Zinox Group in revenue terms, women occupy the first four management executive positions.

The company is led by his wife, Chioma Ekeh, a first-rate mathematician and certified Chartered Accountant, who had previously worked in the United Kingdom. Next to her is another woman, the Coordinating Managing Director, Chioma Chimere.

Following closely is yet another woman, Shade Oyebode, Managing Director (Operations) and then; Andrea Ijogun, Managing Director (Sales).

It was revealed that Zinox Technologies Ltd. is also led by a female Managing Director, Kelechi Eze-Okonta, who has an M.Sc. in International Business Management from University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The Group’s Head, Human Resources, is also a female in the person of Chioma Nwoke. Investigation revealed that these women were appointed to their respective positions based on their academic qualifications, skills, job experiences, brilliance and shared belief in the vision of the founder.