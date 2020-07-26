FG Reintegrates 601 Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists

The Federal Government yesterday reintegrated 601 ex-Boko Haram terrorists into the society.

Their reintegration followed the completion of a de-radicalisation programme.

‎

The 601 ex-Boko Haram terrorists include14 foreign nationals from Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

‎The repentant terrorists were reintegrated through their respective national and state authorities.‎

‎Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, Major General Bamidele Shafa, who announced the development on Saturday at the DRR Camp in Mallam Sidi, Gombe State, said the programme was aimed at giving hope to ex-combatants who willingly give up their arms to embrace peace.

He said, “On arrival at the camp, the clients went through documentation processes to obtain vital background information after which they were subjected to comprehensive medical screening to determine their health status.

‎

“Their DNA samples were also collected while their biometrics were captured on national data using the National Identity Management Commission facilities for future references.

“The background information serves as a guide for the experts – Local Treatment Team – to properly place the clients for treatment therapies and vocational training.

“The LTT are specialised experts in various fields of deradicalisation and rehabilitation therapies drawn from the Nigeria Correctional Service.”‎