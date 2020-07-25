Ovacom Media Rolls out Plans for 12th Anniversary

US-based PR firm, Ovacom will be empowering the youths as part of the programmes to mark its 12 years in business.

The Integrated Public Relations and Marketing outfit also hinted that it would launch its website, to celebrate its milestone in business.

Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Victoria Adigun, stated that the firm has been able to expand its growth and multiply its range of services within 12 years.

These include: Ovacom Events, Ovacom Experience (Blog & TV), Ovacom Concept and Ovacom Consulting.

She said, “We will also celebrate the milestone at Erelu Adebayo Orphanage Home in Ekiti State. Again, as part of our community social responsibilities, we are sponsoring interested make-up artists for a month intensive training at Cutie Doll Glam in Lagos State.

“Furthermore, we will be partnering with Cherish Clothingz, Yass Yoni and Real Naija Ladies of Dallas in giving out items to our fans across the globe. While we are aware of the pressing needs in this period, we remain focused on helping to build and maintain positive reputation of our clients; providing them with analysis, solutions, and general marketing expertise to ensure that they successfully sell their products and brands.

“Leveraging our professional coordination and management for their events, from implementation to post-event evaluation; sourcing for business and branding opportunities for them; giving their brands a unique voice while also projecting contents that are in tandem with brands’ values.

“Our anniversary logo and motto, ‘Expanding Brands Globally’, reveal what we stand for as an agency. We remain ambitious in maintaining our unique approach of delivering the best for our clients in the coming years.

Adigun added, “We believe that the next 12 years will even be more accomplishing, both for us and our clients, as we are now fully integrated as Ovacom Consulting in a move to consolidate our new and existing brands altogether.