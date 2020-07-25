Lawan Commiserates With Kwara Governor over Father’s Death

By Deji Elumoye

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has comiserated with the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, over the death of his father, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq.

Lawan, in a statement on Saturday evening by his Media Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, condoled with the government and people of Kwara State and in particular the Ilorin Emirate over the demise of the patriarch.

According to him, the late elder statesman was a trail blazer, being the first in virtually all areas of his endeavour among his people.

Lawan said the late Mutawali of Ilorin was the first lawyer in Northern Nigeria and left indelible footprints on legal practices and public service in Nigeria. He stressed that Alhaji AbdulRazaq lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation by all.

He prayed Allah to accept his soul in the Aljannat Firdaus and grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear his loss.