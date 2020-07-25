How Notorious Lagos Criminal Gang Leader was Arrested

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested the wanted traditional ruler of Oguntade Village, Oba Lateefu Olarinde and his son, Prince Yusuf, alleged to be responsible for violent attacks on people and properties in Satellite Town, Amuwo Odofin.

Olarinde, a self-acclaimed monarch, was arrested on Thursday at his hideout in Ile-Epo, several months after he fled to Benin Republic as a result of a manhunt for him.

They were declared wanted by the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, after series of petitions from residents, warehouse owners and truck drivers accused the monarch and his sons of harbouring and unleashing armed thugs on people who refused to fall for their extortion.

THISDAY had in a series of reports done last year reported the activities of these thugs notorious for killing, maiming people, looting and demolishing properties at Mile 2, Abule-Ado, Ojo Road, Abule-Osun, some parts of Festac, Vin-Niger and Abule-Osun areas.

Although their operations have continued unchallenged for many years, they recently drew the ire of the CP when they launched an onslaught against truckers that killed two and injured many others.

Policemen who were sent to contain the situation were also attacked by the hoodlums who pelted bottles and stones on them as well as destroyed some of their vehicles.

Angered by the development, the CP vowed to fish out the culprits and their sponsors no matter how long it took.

It was gathered that he deployed undercover detectives to monitor Oguntade village and report back to him whenever Olarinde and Yusuf, who both fled to Benin Republic, returned.

Left in the dark of the plans by the police, the suspects who sneaked back into the country weeks ago, sponsored another attack last Tuesday at Abule-Oshun where three persons, including a young man, were badly injured.

While some of the hoodlums who took part in that attack were immediately rounded up, policemen from Satellite Division, Area E Command and the undercover operatives last weekend ambushed Yusuf at his hideout in Ile-Epo.

Few days afterwards, operatives clamped down on his father, Olarinde, said to be undergoing questioning at the Special Anti-Robbery Sqaud (SARS) at the moment.

Before Olarinde’s arrest, sources hinted that he attempted to get his son released by petitioning the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of Zone Two, Ahmed Iliyasu who rebuffed him.

The AIG, it was gathered, endorsed the action of the CP, insisting that they be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.

Already, the police have asked all victims of the gang to come forward and substantiate their cases while a thorough search is being carried out around their areas of operation.