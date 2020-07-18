StarTimes Airs FA Cup Semifinal Matches this Weekend

Pay-television platform, StarTimes will air live actions of the FA Cup semi-final matches this weekend on its World Football Channel, with an option for subscribers to pay-as-you-go.

StarTimes introduced the pay-as-you-go model over two years ago to offer more flexible subscription options to pay-television consumers based on their needs and means.

The semi-final fixtures promise to be intense as fans watch some of the fiercest rivalries in world football.

Arsenal will face Man City today at 7:45pm while Manchester United will battle Chelsea on Sunday at 6pm on World Football Channel.

Manchester United beat Norwich, Arsenal saw off Sheffield United, Chelsea beat Leicester and Manchester City eased past Newcastle to make up the semi-finals.

Record 13-time winners Arsenal will be looking to upset the odds when they meet defending champions City in what is sure to be a mouth-watering encounter.

“As football actions for the 2020 season are approaching their peak, we have ensured that everyone is not left out of the excitement through our flexible payment options called pay-as-you-go, which in its simplest definition, means flexibility in pay-television billing system. So, our subscribers can choose to pay daily, weekly, monthly or quarterly and enjoy all exciting content on their preferred package/bouquet,” Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria said.