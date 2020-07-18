N’Assembly Clerk: Sani-Omolori out, Olatunde in

By Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha and Udora Orizu

The National Assembly Service Commission has approved the retirement of the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori.

The sack also affects over 150 senior management staff of the parliament, whose replacements have been announced.

The new appointments which take immediate effect, is contained in a press release signed by the Executive Chairman of the commission, Ahmed Kadi Amshi, at the end of the Commission’s emergency meeting yesterday evening.

According to the new appointments which he said were in line with Section 6(b) of the National Assembly Act 2014 (as amended), Ojo Amos Olatunde is replacing Sani-Omolori as Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, while Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan will be replacing Nelson Oyewoh, as Acting Clerk, Senate.

Patrick A. Giwa is to remain Clerk, House of Representatives pending his retirement in November, 2020

Other appointees include: Bala Yabani Mohammed, Acting Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly and Yusuf Asir Danbatta, Acting Secretary to the National Assembly Service Commission

The two-page release read in part, ‘’The National Assembly Service Commission at an emergency meeting held today, Friday, 17th July, 2020 has approved the appointments of some senior Management staff for the Service.’’

‘’Pursuant to its mandate as provided in the National Assembly Service Act 2014 (as Amended). Section 6(b) which states “appoint persons to hold or act in the Offices of: CIerk to the National Assembly, the Deputy CIerk to the National Assembly, Clerk of the Senate, Clerk of the House of Representatives;

Deputy Clerk of the Senate, Deputy Clerk of House of Representatives, Secretaries to Directorates; and Holders of other offices that shall be created by the Commission on the recommendation of the Clerk to the National Assembly.’’

Other top management staff numbering over 150 including Directors, Secretaries, Deputy Directors, among others who have attained 60 years of age or put in 35 years of service, are also affected by the sack.

Contacted on the issue, embattled Clerk, Sani-Omolori said “To God be the glory, I thank God.”

The Commission had in the last few days disagreed with the Assembly management led by the Clerk over the retirement age of parliamentary workers.

While the Commission put the retirement age at 60 years or 35 years in service, Sani-Omolori had a contrary opinion saying it was 40 years in service or age 60 citing an amendment of the condition of service of Assembly workers approved by the Eighth Assembly.

This act of Sani-Omolori earned him a query by the Commission which accused him of gross insubordination and gave him up till yesterday to respond to the query.