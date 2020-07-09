Nordica Commences World Class Comprehensive Fertility Treatment for Couples

Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria’s foremost Assisted Reproductive Treatment (ART) facility, Nordica Fertility Centre, has commenced a world class comprehensive fertility treatment for couples who are unable to access medical tourism abroad due to travel restriction from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The comprehensive treatment is also targeting couples who desire quality care but can only afford instalmental payments.

Announcing this during a virtual meeting with journalists recently, the Managing Director, Nordica Fertility Centre, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi said with international travels suspended as part of measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, it was time to look inwards to replicate health services provided in developed nations.

He said: “The comprehensive fertility treatment is of two categories. The first is known as the Nordica Xclusive Service which serves as a response to extremely confidentiality-focused clients who may have opted for their treatment abroad.

“In the face of travel restrictions and the hazards of COVID-19, seeing a premium local alternative that offers flexible appointment-only services with the aim of giving them extremely personalised service. Couples who desire this level of world class service can latch onto Nordica Xclusive.”

Explaining the second category, called the Nordica Flex Pay Plan, Ajayi said it was designed to help couples who would prefer flexible payments for their treatments.

“We at Nordica have introduced our flex-pay plan, which is an installment payment plan which allows couples to save towards having babies of their own. With very easy payment options, couples who qualify for the plan, stay focused on achieving their goal of childbirth.

“In Nigeria, people save to buy shares, cars, rent, or build their own homes, leisure travel, and a lot of oftentimes frivolous expenditure. The Flex Pay Plan will allow couples to set a target for themselves. While they are on the plan, they will have access to some of our premium services leading up to the final treatment required.”

Imploring couples to take advantage of the plans to complete their families, Ajayi said the new customer-focussed products were the result of engaging with fertility challenged couples, who were pivotal in their development based on insights gathered from them.

He said: “The world class medical service here is much more affordable than what obtains in same high profile clinics abroad. No international flight tickets or accommodation are required. Fertility treatment the world over is a high-cost ticket item. In the USA, the average cost of an IVF cycle has been put between $10,000 to $15,000, for the basic treatment without any add-on treatments and drugs.

“In the UK, the average cost for basic IVF with own eggs can range between £4000 to £9000. While when using donor eggs it can range between £9000 – £12000.”

He added that this will not only curb medical tourism, but will ensure same quality care is provided to couples.