FCTA Health Secretary Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Acting Secretary of the Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr. Mohammed Kawu, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kawu confirmed his status Thursday at the Asokoro District Hospital, Abuja where he is currently receiving treatment.

He revealed he decided to undergo a test to confirm his status after beginning to experience feverish conditions 12 days ago. The test came out positive. He advised Nigerians to come to terms with the reality that COVID-19 is real and can indeed be fatal.

“I want every Nigerian, like I have always told them in the media, that this thing is real and anybody can be infected, especially those of us that are on the frontline. The disease can be fatal and it is important that everyone follows all the extant guidelines of hand washing or sanitising, maintain social distancing, wearing of facial coverings and staying at home,” he said.

He also noted that the major challenge of being a frontline health worker is the risk of infecting members of their families at home. He said that his family members who were infected were also being managed within the FCT system Speaking on his coronavirus symptoms and present health status, Dr Kawu declared: “I’m happy and I thank my creator that mine was moderate infection. I got some symptoms that were not very severe. I had to be on intravenous drugs for about 10 days. I am stronger now. Probably they will discharge me anytime soon”.

He lauded the other frontline health workers for their commitment and for risking their lives to protect the society, while also appealing to everyone to take personal responsibility and ensure they protect themselves and families in the fight against COVID-19.