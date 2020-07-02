Stanbic IBTC Donates Covid-19 Test Kits To Lagos State

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has donated Covid-19 test kits to the Lagos State government.

The kits were officially presented to Lagos State Government at the Lagos State Biobank, Mainland Hospital, Yaba on Tuesday, according to a statement from the bank.

The Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr. Demola Sogunle, reiterated the importance of supporting the state government’s testing capacity, considering the upsurge in the number of confirmed cases in the state.

He said, “Lagos State has recorded the highest number of confirmed cases in Nigeria since the outbreak of the virus. Being the most susceptible city in the country, we must not relent in our efforts to help in identifying those who have been infected so that proper treatments can be administered to them.”

He further added: “Proper testing precedes treatment and the requisite treatment and care saves lives. We have made various contributions towards fighting the pandemic and we also deem it necessary to support the government in the area of testing. All hands must continue to be on deck until the virus is finally defeated.”

The representative of the Lagos State government, the Director Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health & Incident Manager, Covid-19 response, Dr. Ismail Abdus-Salam, expressed gratitude on the donation of the test kits.

He said: “The fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is a joint responsibility and working together to defeat this common enemy is the most potent way of overcoming this pandemic. We are delighted that a leading financial institution like Stanbic IBTC recognises this and has continuously supported the government in this cause.”

Abdus-Salam further said that the donated kits would increase the state’s testing capacity, thereby leading to early detection and proper care and treatment for those found to have been infected.