Firm Gives EFCC 48hrs to Unseal ‘Wrongly’ Sealed Estates

By Adedayo Akinwale

The Management of Trademore International Holding Limited has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) 48 hours ultimatum to unseal its ‘wrongly’ sealed estates.

To this end, the company therefore called for an immediate removal of the notice of seizure placed on all its estates.

A statement issued Thursday and signed by the company’s legal representative, Nwoke Kalu, said that EFCC had, without due diligence, sealed the following estates: Luxury Apartments, Millennium Apartments, and Ogwumabiri Event center located along Bank Road and Finbars Road, Umuahia, Abia state.

According to the statement, the Trademore estates are owned by a private businessman and have been wrongly marked as properties of a PDP chieftain under the agency’s investigation.

The company lamented that the decision of the anti-graft agency to seal its estates could affect the trust its subscribers reposed in the company which it had built steadfastly over the years.

It stated: “As a company, we are deeply startled by this development as the owner of these properties is a successful business man with no involvement in politics whatsoever.

“We expected a thorough due diligence from an organisation like EFCC before going ahead to mark our housing estates,” it said.

“This shouldn’t be happening because it sends a bad signal to those planning to invest in Nigeria. There should be an enabling environment for businesses like ours to operate without being caught in political games or be victims of inaccuracies.”

The company stated categorically that it estates in Abuja currently accommodate over 30 staff of the EFCC.

It therefore urged the EFCC to unseal its estates to enable it return to normal business and also tender an apology forthwith, as its integrity and the interest of its clients remain paramount.