Cisco Delivers Enhanced Network, Enables Smarter Automation

Emma Okonji

Global technology leader, Cisco has announced new intent-based networking solutions to help optimise business and network operations. As organizations face mounting challenges to deliver consistent and positive digital experiences, Cisco is driving networking advancements to keep customers connected, productive and secure. The new innovations, focused on simplifying automation and providing IT and business insights, will enable IT teams to be agile, while staying closely aligned with business objectives. This alignment has never been more important than in today’s dynamic business environment.

Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cisco’s Intent-based Networking Group, Scott Harrell, said: “In today’s everchanging world, it is critical for a business’s network to be in tune with its strategic goals, whether that’s supporting and securing a remote workforce, accelerating expansion to the cloud, or driving business transformation.

“With this announcement, Cisco is helping IT rapidly roll out advanced networking and security capabilities by simplifying and automating segmentation and cloud-based security at scale. We’re delivering on our promise to build a networking platform that continues to deliver innovation to help customers, no matter where they are on their intent-based networking journey.”

Cisco is providing advanced automation capabilities to drive better user experiences, while simplifying processes for IT. Automation has become foundational to increasing IT efficiency, enabling IT teams to become increasingly flexible and proactive while reducing the amount of time simply maintaining the network. New automation innovations include: Cisco SD-WAN powered by Viptela, which now offers complete cloud-native security through the integration with Cisco Umbrella to deliver protection to enterprises against major web attacks arising from SaaS and Internet access. Cisco Umbrella offers secure web gateway (SWG), DNS-layer security, firewall, and cloud access security broker (CASB) functionality in one integrated cloud service. With automated provisioning and simplified licensing, Cisco SD-WAN unified with Cisco Umbrella is fast to deploy and easy to consume while delivering an optimized user experience and the best security protection.

With Cisco User-Defined Networks, IT staff can provide end-users control of their own wireless network partition through Cisco DNA Center. End-users have the ability to securely onboard their devices, as well as control which devices can connect to their own personal network partition through the User Defined Network mobile app.

Cisco says it is expanding insights to previously unmonitored devices, granting IT the ability to drive more efficient segmentation and better manage IoT devices.