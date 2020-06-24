Edo Varsity Iyamho Promotes Three to Professorial Cadre

Sunday Ehigiator

The Vice-Chancellor, Edo University Iyamho, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, in a virtual Senate meeting held on June 16, 2020 announced that the Edo University Iyamho Governing Council has approved the promotion of three of the university’s staff to the rank of professors

The vice-chancellor stated that the exercise was in line with the university’s culture of promoting excellence, hard work and dedication to duty.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Barrister Betcher Ekhosuhun, said the staff whose papers were sent out for external assessment by the university management and were returned positive and subsequently elevated include Dr. Simon Olufemi Abifarin of the Department of Public and International Law, promoted from associate professor to Professor; Dr. David Umoru of the Department of Economics, promoted from associate professor to professor; and Dr. Dawood Omolumen Egbefo of the Department of History and International Studies promoted from associate professor to professor.

The vice-chancellor congratulated the newly promoted staff for their hard work and contributions to the development of the university and charged others to commit themselves to hard work as the university management will always reward hard work and dedication to duty

Edo University Iyamho is currently in session online via her CANVAS Learning Management System, despite the COVID-19 pandemic in order to be able to graduate her students in line with the university calendar.

