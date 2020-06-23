Two Pro-Amaechi Groups Clash in Rivers

Two groups of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the camp of the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi clashed yesterday over alleged plot against the minister in Rivers State.

The first group with violent disposition alleged there was an ongoing scheme by the Senator Magnus Abe-led camp of the APC backed by Governor Nyesom Wike, to suspend and subsequently expel Amaechi from the party.

The leader of the group, who failed to disclose his identity in a viral video, threatened fire and brimstone saying they would burn down Rivers State if Amaechi faced such humiliation in the APC.

He called on President Muhammdu Buhari, the service chiefs and Inspector-General of Police to monitor the development.

He said: “We are aware of the plot by those who say they are APC members in Rivers State working with Governor Nyesom Wike and Senator Magnus Abe. We are aware of the plot against Amaechi by Igo Aguma to expel him from the APC. We are not disturbed because we know that their actions will come into futility.

“But we are calling the Nigerians’ attention to that affect. It is said that prevention is better than cure. If the NJC cannot control Rivers judiciary, then they want Rivers State to be in crisis. If any attempt by APC members led by Senator Magnus Abe and Aguma go to any court to order Ameachi’s expulsion from APC in Rivers State, it means that Rivers State will be in crisis.

“If they do anything against Amaechi we are going to burn down Rivers State. We are going to shut down every federal agencies, multinational companies. We are going to destroy everything and put Rivers State in crisis. We will tell them that Amaechi is not a man that they can be toyed with. We will make sure that any person who wants to die will die with us”.

But another group in Ikwere, which was led by one Chibuike Ikenga, disassociated themselves and Amaechi from the threat of violence.

Describing the position of the violent group as stupid, mad and irresponsible, Ikenga said Amaechi would never support or sponsor brigandage.

He said: “We have seen the viral video of people claiming that they want to destroy Rivers State because of political party differences. It is not Amaechi’s position. The Amaechi we know is peace-loving. He is a democrat. He doesn’t encourage brigandage. He does not encourage heinous crimes.

“We do not know those men. We are the leaders of Amaechi’s team in Ikwere. We disassociate ourselves from that viral video. A group of young men, who belonged to one organisation call the NLC. We do not know them. Our son’s name has been mentioned and we are here to tell the world that we are not in support of that level of madness. There is always a democratic process to resolve party issues”.