Gombe Gov Calls on Stakeholders to Prevent Insecurity

By Segun Awofadeji

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, has called on all stakeholders in the state to do the needful by preventing an escalation of insecurity from other parts of the north into Gombe.

The governor made the call Monday at the inauguration of the state’s Community Policing Advisory Committee.

According to Governor Inuwa, the state has remained relatively peaceful despite being surrounded by states ravaged by insurgency in the North-east, but stressed that there is need to do more to prevent what is happening within the region, notably banditry.

He said community policing needs to be strengthened and made more effective, as such, all stakeholders including security agents, traditional, religious, community and other segments of the society must all come together to work out the best way to secure the people.

The governor stated that with security as its top priority, his administration will not leave any stone unturned by supporting all efforts in strengthening the security of lives and property of the citizenry to prevent anarchy.

Inuwa promised to give all the necessary support to the committee under the chairmanship of the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakt III, while the committee will be co-chaired by the Commissioner of Police, Gombe State Command, Ahmed Maikudi Shehu.

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, who was represented by the AIG, Zone Three, Haliru Abubakar Gwandu, said the strategy, if implemented, will yield the expected results in the collective approach to fighting crime, adding that it will also mitigate youth violence and restlessness.

He said: “The strategy, which will be citizens centred, will also involve setting up committees at the local governments and ward levels. The committee after this inauguration will identify credible citizens from across each locality for appointments as special constable who will serve the community and complement the effort of the police.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Gombe Command’s Police Commissioner, Shehu, stated that the command needed a CCTV for effective coordination of its operations.

According to him, “The command is not adequately covered with communication. It has no CCTV surveillance system for an effective coordination of operations and monitoring.

“Presently, only Gombe metropolis is reliably covered by two way UHF radio communication system as this makes coordination of operations for effective crime prevention very difficult.”