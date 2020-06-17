Sokoto Records 65 Rape, Sodomy Cases in Two Months

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

No fewer than 65 separate cases of defilements, rape and sodomy have been reported in Sokoto State within two months.

The state Commissioner for Women and Children Affair, Hajia Kulu Sifawa, stated this in Sokoto while briefing journalists in her office yesterday.

She further disclosed that between April and now, the state has recorded 65 cases of defilements, rape and Sodomy, adding: “The increase in the cases of rape, defilement and sodomy can be attributed to lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to the commissioner, the ministry in collaboration with civil society organisation and non-governmental organisation would do everything possible to make sure that the victims of rape, defilements and sodomy get justice.

Kulu added that to cushion the effect of the coronavirus, the ministry has provided palliative for those in internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Wamakko, and Ghadi in Rabah Local Government Area and those in Sabon Birni.

She proffered stiffer penalty for rapists, stressing that the increasing rate of rape cases in the country could be blamed also on moral decadence.

The commissioner, therefore, enjoined parents to rise up to their responsibility and inculcate good moral and values in their children.