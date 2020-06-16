FBNHoldings Wins Award

FBN Holdings Plc has announced that it won the 2020 Best Corporate Governance in Nigeria Award by the World Finance.

World Finance is known for its coverage and analysis of the global financial services industry, international business, and the global economy.

FBN Holdings won the award for the second consecutive year on the back of its strong corporate governance practices and outstanding leadership in the Nigerian financial services industry, according to a statement.

Commenting on the award on behalf of FBNHoldings, its Group Managing Director, UK Eke said: “Winning the award in quick succession is a demonstration of not only the strength of our corporate governance practices but also its resilience.

“As a holding company, we emphasize the highest standards in corporate governance across all operating entities in our quest to deliver value to our numerous stakeholders”

In the past 13 years, World Finance has been celebrating corporate achievements in the areas of corporate governance, innovation, and market leadership in the financial services sector across all the regions of the World.