Foundation Awards N17m Scholarship to 4,000 Bauchi Students

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Nura Manu Foundation, established by a philanthropist and businessman in Bauchi State, Alhaji Nura Manu Soro, has disbursed N17,933,449 million scholarship to 4,000 students who are indigenes of the state studying in 54 institutions across the country.

A member of the executive committee of the foundation, Malam Mukhtar Jarmajo disclosed this while briefing journalists at the foundation’s secretariat in Bauchi.

He explained that the beneficiaries are indigenes of the state in Islamiyya schools, primary schools, secondary schools, higher islamic schools and tertiary institutions who have applied for the scholarship and successfully passed the screening exercise.

According to him, the scholarship which is purely for tuition fees, is meant for students that secured admissions into the institutions, but cannot pay registration fees and those who are already in schools.

“Both applications, selections and verification are being carried out through a local committee. At the tertiary level, it includes students, religious leaders and a representative from students affairs office. While at the basic education level, it is made up of headmaster, PTA chairman and the child’s parent.

“Further verifications are carried out at the foundation’s secretariat. The foundation makes payments directly to schools’ accounts and not individuals,” he said.

Jarmajo stated that the Chairman, Alhaji Nura Manu Soro came up with the intervention in consideration of the poverty in the land and number of youths and children who dropped out of schools due to financial predicament.

He said the foundation is equipped with competent professionals with track records from the education world and are expected to handle the continuous implementation of the framework to meet up the goals, values and aspirations of the foundation.