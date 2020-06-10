Covid-19: Ooni Donates Decontamination Machines to Rivers

By Ernest Chinwo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has donated two motorized fumigating machines to the Rivers State Government.

Presenting the machines to the state Governor Nyesom Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Oba Ogunwusi said the machines, which are locally fabricated, is part of efforts to combat the coronavirus disease in the country.

Represented by a member of Ooni of Ife Covid-19 Taskforce, Princess Fadekemi Fadojutimi, the Yoruba monarch said the machines, which uses sodium hydrochloride solution, would assist the state government alongside other measures put in place to contain the pandemic.

He commended Governor Wike for his pragmatic approach in the fight against coronavirus in the state.

Receiving the machines, the governor thanked the Ooni for the kind gesture to the state government at a time when all hands are on deck to fight the global pandemic.

Wike, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, also commended the monarch for the patriotic zeal which inspired him to make the donation.

The governor noted that the innovation that harnessed the talents of youths to fabricate the machine deserved to be emulated.

He urged Nigerian youths to use the Covid-19 period to look for innovative ways to be productive in the society.

Wike noted that the machines would greatly boost the state government’s current decontamination of all public places.

He pledged that the machines would be put into judicious use by the relevant government agencies for the overall benefit of Rivers people.