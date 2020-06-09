Buhari Mourns Sam Okwaraji’s Mother

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday condoled with the family of Mrs. Janet Okwaraji, mother of late former Nigerian footballer, Samuel Okwaraji.

The matriarch of the Okwaraji passed on at the age of 83 years.

A statement by the president’s Media Adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, described the deceased as a teacher and school proprietress, who left a lasting memory of kindness, love and charity as a devout Christian.

According to Adesina, the president believes that Mrs. Okwaraji, whose son, Samuel, lost his life in August 1989 while playing for the Super Eagles in a World Cup qualifier against Angola in Lagos, will always be remembered for the sacrifices the family made for the nation.

The statement added: “President Buhari affirms that the matriarch of the Okwaraji family, like her son, defined simplicity, loyalty and patriotism in many ways as she remained steadfast, believing in Nigeria, despite the vicissitude of life.

“As a mother, who lost her son in an unexpected situation, the President believes Lady Janet deserved to be acknowledged for her resilience and nobility, despite the odds.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant her soul eternal rest, and comfort her loved ones,” concludes the Media Adviser.