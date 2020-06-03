Tinubu Mourns Lagos Senator, Muse

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the family of the former Senator representing Lagos Central senatorial district, Senator Muniru Adekunle Muse, who died yesterday at the age of 81 years.

Tinubu in a condolence message issued yesterday by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, said Muse was an associate who was part of his administration in Lagos State in 1999 as Chairman of Apapa Local Government Area.

According to Tinubu, “he was very committed and dedicated to the development of not only his Apapa constituency, but also of Lagos State and Nigeria. He later served diligently as Senator representing Lagos Central from 2007 to 2011.

“A loyal party man and stabilising factor in Lagos politics, his contributions to the Action Congress of Nigeria and later the All Progressives Congress (APC) were invaluable.

“Senator Muse was a devout Muslim who deployed all that he was blessed with in the propagation of Islam. Such was his wonderful role that he was named a member of the Management Committee of Lagos central Mosque.

“I commiserate with his family, his Apapa constituency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the government and people of Lagos State.”

Tinubu prayed God to comfort them and give them the strength to continue without their patriarch and leader, and also prayed God to forgive Muse’s shortcomings and reward his good deeds.