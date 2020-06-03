APC NWC Denies Endorsing Akeredolu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied endorsing Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, saying neither the National Chairman of the party, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, nor any member of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has the power to endorse any aspirant.

The party, while reacting to a statement credited to a group, Unity Mandate Agenda, alleging that Akeredolu has been “endorsed,” described the statement as a grievous falsehood intended to create disaffection among members of the party.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement issued yesterday, said the party was not in the business of endorsing aspirants.

He stated: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to a group ‘Unity Mandate Agenda,’ alleging that the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has been ‘endorsed’ for a second term by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

“We hereby refute this spurious statement and wish to state unequivocally that neither the National Chairman nor any member of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has the power to endorse any aspirant.

“The APC is not in the business of endorsing aspirants. As a progressive party, our ultimate guiding principle is strict adherence to the tenets of participatory democracy.”

The ruling party therefore called on its members in Ondo State and elsewhere to ignore the unfounded report.

Issa-Onilu stressed that as the party moves close to governorship primaries in both Edo and Ondo states, it should be expected that mischief makers would do their worst to impugn on the process.