Nasarawa Assembly Committee Indicts SSG over N1bn Scam

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly’s (NSHA) ad-hoc committee investigating N1billion released in 2018 for the renovation/fencing of Secondary schools across the state, yesterday, indicted the Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government, Mr. Aliyu Ahmed Tijani, for misappropriation.

The state assembly also asked Tijani, who was the State’s Commissioner for Education at the time the money was released, to refund more than N248.5 million as unaccounted funds to the coffer of the state government.

The Chairman of the Ad-Hoc Committee, Mr. Daniel Oga Ogazi, made this known while presenting the committee’s reports to the assembly in Lafia.

The Speaker of the NSHA, Mr. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, received the reports and slated June 2, 2020, for deliberation on it.

Ogazi told the assembly that the former commissioner displayed blatant inefficiency, incompetency and ineffectiveness in the performance of his official duties.

According to him, “based on the committee’s recommendations, the total sum of N873, 233,942.60 was expended based on information from the payment vouchers (PVs) excluding five per cent deductions for Monitoring and Evaluation (M $ E) as payments for the completed and uncompleted projects.

“During our investigation, we have summoned the commissioner for education, her principal officers and management staff, the former permanent secretary of the ministry, the former commissioner for education and now SSG, commissioner for works, his principal officers as well as the contractors that handled the various works.

“During our investigation, the SSG has agreed that he will take responsibility of his action,” he maintained.