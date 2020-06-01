Chelsea Linked with Summer Move for Ndidi

Chelsea are said to have expressed an interest in signing Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, if they find themselves needing midfield reinforcements this summer.

While the centre of the pack is currently one of the Blues’ strongest positions, that could change as both Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté have been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge, and losing either would obviously leave Chelsea needing a high-profile replacement.

Now, here’s where the fun starts. The English media, such as the Leicester Mercury, have picked up reports which supposedly stem from Mundo Deportivo and claim that Chelsea are one of several sides keen on landing Ndidi this summer.

The Nigerian is said to be valued at £40million and could fill the void left by either Jorginho or Kanté.