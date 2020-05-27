Kekemeke: Why I Won’t Step down for Akeredolu

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Hon Isaacs Kekemeke, has said that he has no plans to step down from the race either for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu or any other aspirant.

Kekemeke, who was a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, said he is a serious- minded person that does not change once he is determined to achieve a goal.

Addressing journalists at his campaign office in Akure, Kekemeke said he was not one of those serial contestants planning to step down on understanding that power would shift to Ondo South in 2024.

Kekemeke explained that he was not a fan of zoning, adding that the Ondo residents deserve the most competent person to do the job at every particular time.

He said it was a disservice to the state for aspirants to insist that their only qualification for leadership of the state was where they come from at a particular time.

Speaking on why he wants Akeredolu’s job, Kekemeke said he has a vision to create a prosperous and peaceful state where the citizens would be productively engaged to enable them live meaningful, comfortable and decent life.

“I want that job so that we can create an environment for the citizens to thrive. We want to use ICT to maximally impact government resources on the human capital development and natural endowment to create wealth.

“I want to be governor so that for once over a long time we can put the people first and every action or inaction of government will be determined by the best interest of the majority of the people.

“I want children to have free and compulsory education. I want to create quality and affordable health care. I want that job so that we can feed ourselves.