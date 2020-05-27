Buhari Felicitates with Clark at 93

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday felicitated with elder statesman and former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, on the occasion of his 93rd birthday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president thanked God for bestowing the gift of long life and sound mind on Clark.

Adesina said the president noted that the nonagenarian had continued to command the respect and admiration of Nigerians from different walks of life.

According to him, Buhari urged the Niger Delta leader to continue to work for the cohesion and progress of the country that he had served to the best of his ability for many decades.

“The grand old man marches on, and we pray God to continue to strengthen him for the good of the country, and to serve as a beacon for all those who admire him,” the president said.