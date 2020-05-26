… Insists No Development without Peace

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari last night advocated peace as the bedrock of development on African continent.

Buhari who made the call in commemoration of the annual ‘’Africa Day 2020,” observed by the African Union Commission in collaboration with the World Health Organisations (WHO), said Africa had given the world a new hope by its theme: ‘’Silencing the Guns in the Context of the COVID-19’’ for this year’s Africa Day.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said Buhari emphasised the need for African leaders to ensure the success of silencing the guns on the continent.

The statement also said the president reiterated the need to sensitise Africans with the inseparable nexus between peace and development.

‘’Peace, security, unity and harmony are prerequisites for development in Africa,” the president was quoted, advising citizens all over the continent to come up with innovations on how ‘’Silencing the Guns” can be used to achieve peace and grow African economies.

“He also urged regional economic groups, civil society organisations and the private sector in Africa to take full ownership of the theme of this year’s celebration to strengthen collaborative efforts among member-countries of the African Union.

“Africa Day is observed annually on 25 May, to commemorate the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), the precursor of the African Union, which was created on 25 May 1963 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia,” the statement added.