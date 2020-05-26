Flood Sacks Former Benue Gov, Aper Aku’s Family

George Okoh in Makurdi

Heavy downpour in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, has rendered the family of the first executive Governor of the state, Chief Apollos Aper Aku, homeless.

The house, situated near Gyado villa, on the Makurdi/Gboko road, was submerged during the last rainfall.

The building, which was completed shortly after the death of the former governor, was completely left in ruins.

When contacted, Aper Aku’s eldest son, Akua, lamented that he has done all he could to salvage the storey building to no avail.

He told THISDAY that he has spent so many resources annually in building back the fallen fence of the house, which consistently caves in every rainy season.

Akua said the fence of the house fell again after last Wednesday heavy rainfall, and was at lost what to do as he had spent so much money previously to effect the construction of the perimeter walls.

He also pointed out that the flood is gradually destroying the house which if not checked, may collapse during one of such rainfalls.

Akua observed that it was identified by the Ministry of Water Resources and Environment that the damage is caused by rainwater that comes from along the international market area through Gyado villa.

He noted that the solution was to construct a proper drainage to channel the water to River Benue, which has been causing damage, adding that the ministry is yet to carry out the construct work.

Also, a resident of the area, Mr. Terngu Aker, lamented that the flood continues to destroy properties, including that of Aku, in the area without any intervention from the state government.

Efforts to reach the state Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Dondo Ahire, to comment on why work on the water channel is yet to commence proved abortive.