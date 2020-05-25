Malami Urges Muslim to Be Law-abiding

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami yesterday felicitated with Muslims faithful all over the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-fitr, urging them to be law-abiding anywhere they found themselves

Malami in a statement issued by his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, noted that Ramadan fast comes with numerous lessons including sincerity, honesty, commitment, sacrifice, selflessness, introspection and empathy, among others.

He therefore urged Muslims as they celebrate Eid-fitr to continue to be law-abiding, have sober reflection and exhibit the imbibed lessons learnt during the period of Ramadan fast.

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Malami charges Muslims to observe all laid down safety protocols and guidelines issued by the authorities with a view to contain the spread of the disease in the country.