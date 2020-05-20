Rivers Alleges Plot to Declare State of Emergency

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has alleged plot by some citizens of the state who reside in Abuja to cause a breakdown of law and order to make the federal government declare a state of emergency in the state.

A statement issued yesterday by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, said the politicians planned to create unnecessary tension to create the impression that the indigenes of Ahoada, Eleme and Port Harcourt are fighting with northerners and stopping them from carrying out their legitimate businesses.

Nsirim wondered why politicians in the state would want to cause more problems in the state rather than unite to find solutions to the common challenges facing the state.

He said attempts by the politicians to declare state of emergency in the state since 2015 have not succeeded because of God’s intervention.

“People forget history quickly. Since 2015, there have farmers/herdsmen clashes in Nasarawa, Plateau, Taraba, Ebonyi, Cross River, Kaduna, Yobe and Borno states.

“Throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, states like Enugu, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo and Kaduna States have been intercepting lorries carrying human beings instead of foodstuffs.

“This is the same thing that the Rivers State Government is doing to protect the state from COVID-19. Bandits have been killing innocent people in Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna states and indigenes of these Ssates no matter their political differences, are working together to protect their States.

“But here in Rivers State, instead of supporting our efforts, these Abuja politicians are busy looking for a state of emergency because they want to acquire power.”

He said the government was alarmed at the hideous plots against the state, adding that Rivers has never fought a war with strangers or neighbours.

“Our fight against COVID-19 is to protect the lives of everyone living and doing business in the state. We are aware that some shameless politicians are playing politics with COVID-19.

“No wonder one of the respected chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had to expose their plan to use COVID-19 to launch into the politics of the state,” he stated.

He said the politicians after their clandestine meetings have voted large sums of money to entice and recruit gullible persons to carry out their plan.

“All patriotic Rivers State indigenes are hereby placed on alert to resist the devilish plans of these unpatriotic elements who connive with enemies of the state to cause confusion,” he stated.