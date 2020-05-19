Foundation Donates Ambulances to South-west States

Raheem Akingbolu

The Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF), the chairman of Premiere Lotto, Kesington Adebutu, has donated four ambulances to the governments of Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun, to help in combating the ravaging covid-19 in Nigeria.

Making the donation on behalf the donor and KAAF in Lagos, recently, a friend of Adebutu dynasty, Kola Oyefeso, said the donation of the four ambulances was a continued gesture of Sir Adebutu to help fight the scourge of covid-19 in south-west.

Oyefeso said with the donation, the beneficiary-states would have additional medical equipment to deal with the pandemic in their respective states.

Speaking further, he disclosed that, before now, the renowned philanthropist had made monetary donations worth of four hundred million naira in value to the governments of Lagos and Ogun states. According to him, while the Lagos state government received donation of three hundred million, the Ogun state government received one hundred million naira from KAAF all in a bid to help fight the coronavirus in the two states.

Oyefeso, also revealed that apart from monetary donations made, Adebutu had also donated tons of food items worth several millions of naira as palliatives to the 33 towns of Remoland, Ogun state; Remo Growth and Development Foundation ( RemoGDF), Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN), Muslim community, Anglican communion, Methodist Church as well as Surulere and Ajegunle communities in Lagos state.

Oyefeso however advised that, all efforts must be concentrated to fight the deadly disease in Nigeria. He noted that government alone can not fight the scourge. Therefore, he called on other spirited individuals in Nigeria, especially in southwest to emulate the benevolent gesture of Sir Adebutu by supporting the governments in their bid to combat the deadly virus.