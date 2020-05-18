Ondo 2020: I have No Pact with Akeredolu, Says Oke

By James Sowole

A reportedly adopted consensus aspirant of the Unity Forum, a factional group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke, yesterday denied having any alliance with the incumbent state Governor, Mr. Oluwaroyimi Akeredolu.

Not satisfied with the report of the seven-man selection committee, the Senator representing Ondo North in the National Assembly, Ajayi Boroffice, alleged that Oke cannot be trusted with the mandate of the forum.

Specifically, Boroffice alleged that Akeredolu had promised to hand over to Oke after his second term in office.

The senator alleged that Oke would step down for Akeredolu when it is a week to the primary election.

However, Oke in a statement signed by the spokesperson of Oke Campaign Organisation, Mr. Rotimi Ogunleye, has denied having any pact with Akeredolu on the forthcoming primary.

Ogunleye said there was no iota of truth in the allegation by Boroffice.

“The Olusola Oke Campaign Organisation takes exemption to the statement made by the distinguished senator.

“There is no iota of truth in the statement. It is meant to denigrate the person of Chief Olusola Oke. The senator and indeed everybody know that only God has the power of the promise of the future. It lies not in the hands of man.

“While we will not begrudge him for expressing dissent opinion about the decision of the leadership forum, we are unable to accept publication about the unity forum candidate of a statement which Boroffice knew or ought to know was a blatant falsehood. Why the distinguished senator chose to peddle such unfortunate and unfounded falsehood is yet unknown to us.

“Oke is not a new comer in the politics of Ondo State and Nigeria. He has been a member of House of Representatives about three decades ago.

“He is a man of strong character with traceable history of loyalty and commitment. He has never betrayed the struggle of his people ever since he joined politics till date. His word is his bound,” Ogunleye said.