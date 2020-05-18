Akwa Ibom Rejects Used Vehicles Donated By ExxonMobil

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Udoh, has disclosed that the state government has rejected the 10 ‘very old, and used’ vehicles donated by ExxonMobil for use in the COVID-19 contact tracing in the state.

The commissioner said in a statement yesterday that the decision was taken at the state COVID-19 committee meeting following an evaluation of the vehicles and other donations to the state by the oil company.

Udoh said the vehicles are considered too old and not in good operational conditions to withstand the rigours of contact tracing which they were meant to serve.

He, however, disclosed that the state government has accepted the two ambulances and 20 hospital beds also donated by the oil company, “despite the fact that the ambulances are converted buses while the beds are below the standard of those currently in secondary healthcare facilities in the state.

“The state government appreciates the continued support of corporate bodies and private individuals who have so far made cash and other materials donations towards the fight against COVID-19 in the state.”

He charged the citizens and residents to continue to maintain prescribed safety protocols.