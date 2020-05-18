Access Bank Rewards Customers

By Nume Ekeghe

Access bank Plc has rewarded 10 customers with N1 million each and 28 female customers with N100,000 each in its DiamondXtra monthly draw held recently in Lagos.

Speaking at the live draw, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu said the DiamondXtra initiative is the bank’s little way of creating value and meeting the needs of its customers during these trying times.

He said: “We understand what our customers are going through this period, and the bank is committed to providing them with a world class banking experience via our digital platforms whilst rewarding them for their patronage and savings culture.

“DiamondXtra is the best banking product in the country at the moment and I urge Nigerians to sign up to the most rewarding way to save.”

Commenting further, Group Head, Consumer Products and Propositions, Access Bank, Mrs. Adaeze Umeh said: “We are gearing up for the quarterly draw next month where we’ll rewarding more than 1,000 customers with various cash prizes.

“To be a part of the reward scheme, all you need to do is to open a DiamondXtra account by funding the account with N5,000, with an increased chance of winning for every N5,000 saved. It’s even more exciting that both existing and new customers are eligible to win, simply by opening & maintaining their DiamondXtra account.”

Racheal Osarentin Esin, Rotimi Fasansi Lawal, Gabriel Tsenda, Baba Kaka Kulluma, Adeola Mutiat Adewusi, and Ngwa Nnamdi Sylvanus, were some of the winners of N1 million cash prize each.

On the other hand, Nafisa Sani Yashe, Ijeoma Stella Ejiofor, Prudencia Okongwu, Chinyere Ibeh, Docas Iliya Haruna, Eunice Ogochukwu Issac, Afoerinwa uzoegbu, were some of the 28 lucky winners of the female draw who won N100,000 each.

DiamondXtra is an interest yielding hybrid account, which allows deposits of both cash and third-party cheques. Hybrid means a combination of both savings and current account features.